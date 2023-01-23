Litigation Leaders: Goulston & Storrs Litigation Co-Chair Je...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Jennifer Furey, co-chair of the litigation group at Goulston & Storrs, who is based in Boston. She discussed the firm's "intensely practical" approach. "Oftentimes, clients are not looking to vanquish an opponent, especially if that opponent is a person or entity the client is likely to encounter again out of business necessity, so we look for creative, 'win-win' solutions whenever possible," she said.

Massachusetts

January 23, 2023, 6:30 AM