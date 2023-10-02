Litigation Leaders: Foley & Lardners Lisa Noller Says When W...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Lisa Noller of Foley & Lardner, who is based in Chicago. Noller is the first woman to lead the firm's litigation department. "Women are organized multitaskers, inspirational motivators and outstanding listeners. I believe we are self-aware, flexible, and collaborative," Noller said. "All these traits, plus solid communication, make us terrific litigators and trial attorneys."

