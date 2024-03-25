Litigation Leaders: DWTs Jaime Drozd on Practicing as an Ext...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Jaime Drozd, one of the co-chairs of the litigation practice group at Davis Wright Tremaine, who is based in Seattle. She said the firm litigators see themselves as an extension of their clients' businesses. "Core to this mindset is understanding how a given piece of litigation fits within our clients' objectives and molding our litigation strategy accordingly," she said.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 25, 2024, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /