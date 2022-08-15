Litigation Leaders: Decherts Cathy Botticelli and Jonathan S...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Am Law Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with the new co-chairs of the global litigation practice group at Dechert: Cathy Botticelli, based in Washington, D.C., and Jonathan Streeter, based in New York. They recently interviewed their litigation partners about what it takes to be excellent at delivering client service. "They each independently spoke about knowing their client's business first and foremost," Botticelli said.

August 15, 2022, 7:30 AM