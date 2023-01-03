Litigation Leaders: Davis Polks Jim Rouhandeh on Recruiting ...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Jim Rouhandeh, the head of the litigation department at Davis Polk & Wardwell, who is based in New York. He says hiring and training associates is paramount since they are "the lifeblood of the firm" and will one day replace him and his partners. "It is our job to prepare them for that day, in order to ensure and enhance the legacy of this great firm," he said.

Legal Services - Large Law

