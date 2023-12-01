Litigation Leaders: David Perez of Perkins Coie on the Firms...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with David Perez, the firmwide chair of business litigation practice at Perkins Coie, who is based in Seattle. Perez says the firm's litigators have a "customer service" mentality that leads them to provide clients with briefs for review often a week or more before their due date. "That's pretty rare, and it means a lot of hard work for us, but it shows our clients that we value their time."

December 01, 2023, 6:30 AM

