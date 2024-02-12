Litigation Leaders: Brendan Johnson of Robins Kaplan on Driv...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Brendan Johnson, the head of the firm's national business litigation group, who is based in Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Johnson said the firm's litigators start thinking about the story they will tell a jury from the beginning. "Attorneys who have experience and confidence in their ability to try cases are more comfortable being creative and know better what issues will actually matter to a jury," he said.

February 12, 2024, 6:30 AM

