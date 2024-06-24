Litigation Leaders: Ben Brown of Cohen Milstein on What Make...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Benjamin Brown of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, who this year took on the role of managing partner, succeeding name partner Steven Toll in the post. Brown, who is based in Washington, D.C., said the combination of size and expertise makes the firm "a defendant's worst nightmare." He said the firm is full of "mission-driven superachievers who believe in their case and have become highly specialized."

June 24, 2024, 7:30 AM

