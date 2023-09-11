Litigation Leaders: Axinns Denise Plunkett on the Value of B...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Denise Plunkett, chair of the litigation department at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, who is based in New York. "The size of our firm puts us in a sweet spot in which we have the diversity of experience and brute-force ability to handle the largest and most complex matters, while also being free of the institutional inertia that plagues larger firms," she says.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 11, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /