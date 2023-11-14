Litigation Leaders: Akins Joseph Sorkin on Expectations for ...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Joseph Sorkin of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, who is based in New York and became head of the firm's litigation practice earlier this year. "An Akin litigator is collaborative, focused on achieving results for clients in creative ways, and not shy about litigating as aggressively as necessary," says Sorkin, who focuses on restructuring litigation matters.

November 14, 2023, 6:30 AM

