Litigation is Surging Across the Country Over Data Breachesâ...

Hausfeld and Silver Golub & Teitell filed a data-breach class action against Webster Financial Corp. and Webster Bank N.A. in Connecticut District Court during a surge of similar cases nationally. The lawsuit alleged not only did the defendants fail to protect consumers' personal identifying information, but they also allegedly did not detect the data breach that began in November 2022 for almost two months. This case is among many among a national surge of data-breach class actions. According to Law.com Radar, litigants filed 13 class actions in April against Fortune 500 companies, who allegedly failed to prevent cybercriminals. This follows 45 similar federal cases detected in March, and 30 filed in February.

May 22, 2023, 5:57 PM

