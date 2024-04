News From Law.com

A litigation funding company has sued a New Jersey attorney over his clients' alleged failure to repay funds borrowed for living expenses. Legal Bay filed a suit in Essex County Superior Court claiming Paul S. Foreman failed to fulfill his contractual obligation to withhold lawsuit proceeds from his clients until the $31,650 litigation funding debt was repaid.

New Jersey

April 25, 2024, 3:26 PM

