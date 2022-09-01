Litigation Funder Had Illegal Fee-Sharing Deals With Girardi...

Breaking News From Law.com

A bankruptcy trustee, in a new lawsuit, accused California Attorney Lending II of playing an "inside" role in Girardi Keese's finances: arranging the firm's financial agreements, illegally splitting fees and refusing to return stolen settlement funds—a possible crime. Elissa Miller, who filed the lawsuit, is investigating what California Attorney Lending II and other lenders knew about $25 million in fraudulent transfers Tom Girardi made to his estranged wife, Erika Girardi.

September 01, 2022, 6:06 PM