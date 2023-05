News From Law.com

State lawmakers on Thursday suspended work on two key bills affecting the legal industry. Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, announced that SB 581, legislation that would enact new rules governing small-scale consumer litigation funding, will not move forward this year. Similarly, the Senate Appropriations Committee put the brakes on SB 662, which would authorize courts to electronically record civil proceedings when a certified court reporter is not available.

