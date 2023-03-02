Litigation Drives Cozen OConnors 5.9% Revenue Increase in 20...

News From Law.com

After growing profits and revenue by double-digits in 2021, Second Fifty firm Cozen O'Connor saw more tempered gains in the latest fiscal year; revenue grew by 5.9% to $619 million, and equity partner profits by 1.8% to $1.117 million. Revenue increases in the firm's corporate practices, up 25% in 2021, were outpaced by commercial litigation last year, said firm CEO Michael Heller. Economic uncertainty took a toll in the third and fourth quarters in the form of less deal flow, while a backlog of court cases from the pandemic made for a busy year for the firm's business trial attorneys.

March 02, 2023, 12:50 PM