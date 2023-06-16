News From Law.com

Caplan Cobb was honored for continuing to succeed "for both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes, high-profile civil, business and class action cases," according to its nominator essay. "This year, as in the past, our devoted team of just 10 attorneys has secured an outsized number of favorable outcomes in cases with local, state and national implications," its essay said. "Our attorneys are not just plaintiff or defense lawyers; they represent both sides and bring a 360-degree perspective to each matter."

Georgia

June 16, 2023, 8:01 AM

