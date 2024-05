News From Law.com

Legal technology provider Litera announced its upcoming integration with Microsoft's generative AI chatbot assistant, Microsoft Copilot, on May 1. The integration will become available when Microsoft releases its Copilot plugin for Microsoft Word, Matt James, vice president of sales advisors and engineering at Litera, told Legaltech News.

AI & Automation

May 01, 2024, 9:01 AM

