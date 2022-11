New Suit - Patent

Armstrong Teasdale filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the Tiffen Company LLC Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of Litepanels Ltd., asserts three patents for light emitting diode-based photographic lighting products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01534, Litepanels, Ltd. v. The Tiffen Company, LLC.

