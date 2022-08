New Suit - Patent

Dickie McCamey & Chilcote filed a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Litepanels Ltd. The suit, which asserts three patents pertaining to LED lighting systems, targets Bill & Mike's Photo Inc. d/b/a Midwest Photo Exchange and LumoPro Inc. d/b/a MPEX Distribution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03143, Litepanels Ltd. v. Bill & Mike's Photo Inc. et al.

Ohio

August 16, 2022, 6:53 PM