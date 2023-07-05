New Suit - Intellectual Property

Armstrong Teasdale filed a lawsuit alleging breach of patent licensing agreement Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Litepanels Ltd. and Videndum Production Solutions. The partially redacted complaint, concerning patents related to lighting products used in film and television production, targets GVM Photographic Equipment and Great Video Maker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03599, Litepanels, Ltd. et al v. Gvm Photographic Equipment Inc. T/A Gvm And Great Video Maker.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 05, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Litepanels, Ltd.

Videndum Production Solutions, Inc. Formerly Known AS Vitec Production Solutions, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Armstrong Teasdale

defendants

Gvm Photographic Equipment Inc. T/A Gvm And Great Video Maker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract