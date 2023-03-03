Liskows Client-Driven Growth Puts It on the Forefront of the...

News From Law.com

Liskow & Lewis, a Louisiana-based midsize firm, is looking to the future. The 150-attorney firm recently shortened its brand name to Liskow, along with a new logo and website. But the rebranding is more than just a marketing push.Liskow managing partner Mark Latham and director of marketing Rachael Schilling spoke with Law.com reporter Jessie Yount about the rebrand, in connection with the rapid evolution of the energy industry and what that means for the firm's client base.

Legal Services

March 03, 2023, 11:14 AM