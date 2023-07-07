Lisa Mayhew to Step Down as Co-Chair of Bryan Cave Leighton ...

News From Law.com

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner co-chair Lisa Mayhew is leaving her post at the end of the year, the firm announced Friday morning, leaving fellow co-chair Steve Baumer to take the reins as global CEO at the beginning of 2024.Mayhew finishes her second leadership term at the end of the year and was not eligible for the new CEO role under the firm's succession plan, the firm stated. Baumer will be assisted by a senior partner based outside the U.S. who BCLP said it will announce in September.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 07, 2023, 1:47 PM

nature of claim: /