New Suit - Patent

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a patent lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Munich, Germany-based Draexlmaier Automotive of America LLC and Lisa Drxlmaier GmbH. The suit, seeks declaratory judgment of non-infringement and invalidity, names Faurecia Interieur Industrie, an automotive technology company based in France. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01008, Lisa Drxlmaier GmbH et al v. Faurecia Interieur Industrie.

Automotive

September 07, 2022, 11:24 AM