Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partner Steven E. Adkins has entered an appearance for Faurecia Interieur Industrie, an automotive technology company based in France, in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Whiteford, Taylor & Preston on behalf of Munich, Germany-based Draexlmaier Automotive of America LLC and Lisa Drxlmaier GmbH, seeks declaratory judgment of non-infringement and invalidity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, is 1:22-cv-01008, Lisa Draxlmaier GmbH et al v. Faurecia Interieur Industrie.

Automotive

October 07, 2022, 7:38 AM