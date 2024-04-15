Sergio R. Casiano Jr. of Wilson Elser and Brian D. Elias of Fowler White Burnett have entered appearances for Grove Ink and Ink 477 in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Feb. 29 in Florida Southern District Court by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as servers who contend that they were not properly compensated for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:24-cv-20785, Lirio v. Grove Ink, LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 15, 2024, 8:50 AM