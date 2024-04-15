Who Got The Work

Sergio R. Casiano Jr. of Wilson Elser and Brian D. Elias of Fowler White Burnett have entered appearances for Grove Ink and Ink 477 in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Feb. 29 in Florida Southern District Court by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as servers who contend that they were not properly compensated for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:24-cv-20785, Lirio v. Grove Ink, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 15, 2024, 8:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Lirio

Plaintiffs

Celler Legal, P.A.

defendants

Grove Ink, LLC

Ink 477, LLC.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

Fowler White Burnett

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations