Removed To Federal Court

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the multinational beverage giant, on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers, accuses the defendant of underpaying certain wages and failing to compensate workers for missed meal and rest breaks. Anheuser-Busch is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 3:23-cv-01373, Lira v. Anheuser-Busch, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 28, 2023, 10:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Lira

Plaintiffs

Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers, Inc.

defendants

Anheuser-Busch, LLC

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches