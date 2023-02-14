New Suit - Trade Secrets

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Liqid Inc., a composable infrastructure software platform. The suit targets Robert Stevenson, a former Liqid sales engineer, of allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of direct competitor, GigaIO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00314, Liqid Inc. v. Stevenson.

Technology

February 14, 2023, 5:54 AM