Who Got The Work

Sharon L. Nelles of Sullivan & Cromwell has entered an appearance for Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, and its top officers in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 2 in New York Eastern District Court by Weisslaw LLP on behalf of Jeweltex Manufacturing Inc. Retirement Plan and shareholder Solomon Lipshutz, accuses the defendants of failing to implement effective internal controls, risk management and data governance practices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:22-cv-04547, Lipshutz et al v. Costello et al.