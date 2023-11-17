Who Got The Work

Brian P. Scibetta of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce has entered an appearance for JPMorgan Chase in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 2 in New York Southern District Court by White & Hilferty on behalf of Howard Lipset and Sandra Lipset, accuses First Republic of failing to amortize principal payments under a 2008 mortgage refinancing agreement while also charging excessive interest. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:23-cv-08650, Lipset et al v. First Republic Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 17, 2023, 8:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Lipset

Sandra Lipset

Plaintiffs

White & Hilferty

defendants

First Republic Bank

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract