New Suit - Securities

Abbott Laboratories and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Grant & Eisenhofer and Gardy & Notis on behalf of Ilene Lippman, accuses the defendants of failing to take appropriate steps to prevent and remediate contamination of its infant formula at a manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, leading to a deluge of product liability lawsuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00266, Lippman v. Ford et al.