Lippes Mathias Executes Its 2nd Merger In 2023 With Tax Bout...

News From Law.com

Upstate New York midsize firm Lippes Mathias executed its second law firm acquisition this year with tax controversy boutique Andreozzi Bluestein, the firms announced today. Lippes Mathias' acquisition of eight lawyers and 16 legal and accounting professionals from Andreozzi Bluestein comes after years of referring cases to Andreozzi Bluestein's tax dispute specialists. "We have some tax abilities but our tax abilities are more tax planning for high net-worth individuals," said Kevin Cross.

Legal Services

June 01, 2023, 11:00 AM

nature of claim: /