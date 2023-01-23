New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Harley-Davidson was hit with an antitrust class action Monday in Illinois Northern District Court challenging the company's warranty policy for its motorcycles. The complaint, filed by Fegan Scott LLC and attorney David Freydin, accuses Harley-Davidson of using its monopoly power to force motorcycle owners to use its branded parts for repairs or risk losing warranty coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00413, Lipkin et al v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC.

Automotive

January 23, 2023, 7:01 PM