New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Capital One Financial was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by the Shub Law Firm and other counsel, accuses Capital One of engaging in a 'bait-and-switch' scheme to lure customers into applying for its credit card services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06299, Liou v. Capital One Financial Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

October 27, 2022, 1:49 PM