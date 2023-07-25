Lionsgate Hires OMelveny and Myers Dealmaker as General Coun...

News From Law.com

The media company Lionsgate has quietly brought aboard a new general counsel, Bruce Tobey, who spent the past decade as a partner at O'Melveny & Myers and before that was chief operating officer of CBS Films and executive vice president at Paramount Pictures. Tobey's arrival at Santa Monica, California-based Lionsgate comes as the company plots a historic restructuring that will split its two businesses—the TV and movie studio Lionsgate and the Starz streaming service—into separate, publicly traded companies.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 25, 2023, 7:15 AM

nature of claim: /