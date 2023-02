News From Law.com

Add another plot twist to the storyline surrounding Corii Berg, who unexpectedly quit as general counsel of the film studio Lionsgate in December—even though he was under contract through June 2023. The company has disclosed in a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Berg will receive $1.65 million in cash severance—even though he wasn't contractually eligible for severance.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 21, 2023, 1:50 PM