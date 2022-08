New Suit - Patent

Palo Alto Networks, a multinational cybersecurity company based in Santa Clara, Calif., was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Lionra Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00334, Lionra Technologies Limited v. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Cybersecurity

August 29, 2022, 3:26 PM