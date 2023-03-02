New Suit -

Electric truck company Nikola was sued by competitor Lion Electric on Thursday in Arizona District Court for tortious interference. The suit arises from Nikola's acquisition of battery manufacturer Romeo Power and accuses Nikola of refusing to honor Romeo's contractual obligation to provide batteries to Lion. The complaint was filed by Shook Hardy & Bacon and Sanders & Parks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00372, Lion Electric Co. v. Nikola Corp.

Automotive

March 02, 2023, 7:43 PM