Removed To Federal Court

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips on Friday removed a consumer class action against Axcess Financial Services Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Dostart & Hannink, alleges that Axcess charges interest rates for consumer installment loans that exceed the maximum rate allowed under California law. The case is 3:23-cv-01832, Linton v. Axcess Financial Services, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Lakisha Cole Linton

defendants

Axcess Financial Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract