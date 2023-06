Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cooper & Scully on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Dordulian Law Group on behalf of a mother who contends that her child was injured as a result of the defendant's failure to put a child-proof cap on a bottle of prescription medication. The case is 3:23-cv-02947, Lino et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

A. L.

L. L.

Trycia Lino

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cooper Scully

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims