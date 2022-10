Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Snow on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Meadowbrook CGC LLC and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Benoit Law Firm on behalf of a DoorDash driver who claims he was shot and robbed while making a delivery. The case is 3:22-cv-00586, Linnankivi v. Gorin et al.

Real Estate

October 26, 2022, 12:05 PM