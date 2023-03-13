Who Got The Work

McAfee, the computer security software company, has tapped attorneys James M. Hanlon Jr. and Jon Eldredge of Glynn, Finley, Mortl, Hanlon & Friedenberg to defend a pending trademark lawsuit. The action, filed pro se Jan. 26 in California Northern District Court by James Linlor, accuses the defendant of cybersquatting on the 'Cyberguard' domain name in spite of the plaintiff's ownership of the 'Cyberguard' trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:23-cv-00385, Linlor v. McAfee LLC.

Technology

March 13, 2023, 5:45 AM