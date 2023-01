New Suit - Trademark

Computer security software company McAfee was hit with a trademark lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by James Linlor, accuses the defendant of cybersquatting on the 'Cyberguard' domain name in spite of the plaintiff's ownership of the 'Cyberguard' trademark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00385, Linlor v. McAfee LLC.

Technology

January 26, 2023, 8:10 PM