News From Law.com International

Linklaters is considering adding a third gate to its lockstep that would enable it to better reward younger top performers. It comes at a time when elite U.K.-founded firms look at ways to keep their remuneration models attractive to high grossing partners at risk of departing for lucrative roles at U.S. law firms. Notably, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison which has been hiring aggressively from Linklaters in London.

United Kingdom

February 27, 2024, 6:35 AM

