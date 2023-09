News From Law.com International

Linklaters is preparing to move some of its people into its new London headquarters earlier than originally expected. The Magic Circle firm announced in February 2020 it had signed a lease to move its London headquarters to 20 Ropemaker in 2026. But as excitement grows ahead of the move, there's appetite among staff to move in sooner, according to a person with knowledge of the move, and some people will move in late 2025.

