Linklaters has become the latest firm to raise its newly-qualified U.K. lawyer salaries, matching the rate set by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer two weeks ago. Linklaters new NQ salary will now sit at £150,000, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, up from £125,000.

United Kingdom

May 17, 2024, 8:56 AM

