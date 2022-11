News From Law.com International

Prime talent at U.K. law firms continues to be plucked by U.S. competitors, as high-level partner moves show no sign of slowing in the run to the end of 2022. The latest major exit from a U.K. firm comes from Linklaters, with the departure of corporate partner Nick Rumsby to Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Legal Services

November 17, 2022, 1:07 PM