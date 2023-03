News From Law.com International

Linklaters and Squire Patton Boggs have become the latest firms to augment their positions in Riyadh following the liberalisation of the Saudi legal market. After being granted a licence by the Saudi Ministry of Justice to practise law, Linklaters will establish a new Riyadh office, the firm said in a statement. The new office will be the firm's third in the Middle East, after Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Middle East / Africa

March 30, 2023, 9:29 AM

