New Suit - Contract

Linkedin, the professional social networking site owned by Microsoft, sued TopSocial24, SocialBD24 and their operators Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Munger, Tolles & Olson, accuses the defendants of selling inauthentic engagement on Linkedin, including fake followers, comments, likes and connections, to strengthen the profiles of the users that purchase the defendants' service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00110, LinkedIn Corporation v. TopSocial24 et al.