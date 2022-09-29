Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher on Thursday removed a legal malpractice lawsuit against DLA Piper and partner Caryn G. Schechtman to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Felicello Law on behalf of tech company Link Motion, accuses DLA Piper of failing to oppose an application for injunctive relief in a derivative suit brought by a non-registered shareholder and failing to request that the plaintiff post a bond with the application. The case is 1:22-cv-08313, Link Motion Inc. v. DLA Piper LLP (US) et al.

Legal Services

September 29, 2022, 4:12 PM