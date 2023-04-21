New Suit - Securities Class Action

Credit Suisse Group, the Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, and certain executives were slapped with a securities class action on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, alleges that the defendants failed to provide accurate quarterly and annual financial statements for 2022. The plaintiff further claims that information regarding losses, risks and compliance failures was not fully disclosed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02246, Linhares v. Credit Suisse Group AG et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 21, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Milton Linhares

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Credit Suisse Group AG

Axel P. Lehmann

David R. Mathers

Dixit Joshi

Thomas Gottstein

Ulrich Korner

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws